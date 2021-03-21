Phoenix police: Woman is accused of fatally shooting husband

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a woman has been arrested over allegedly shooting and killing her husband. They say the man called police around 2 a.m. Sunday and stated that his wife had shot him and she was still armed in the family’s home. Police and fire crews arrived at the scene and the woman was taken into custody. The man was rushed to a hospital in extremely critical condition and was later pronounced dead. Police didn’t immediately release the names and ages of the man and woman. They say the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was in the home at the time of the incident, but was not injured. Police say the investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.