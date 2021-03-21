D-backs’ Clippard has shoulder sprain, out at least 6 weeks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Tyler Clippard has a sprained right shoulder and won’t throw for at least the next six weeks. The 36-year-old Clippard said the injury was diagnosed as a “capsule sprain” and his shoulder will be re-evaluated at the end of six weeks of rest. The right-hander signed a $2.25 million, one-year deal with the team in February. Clippard was injured while pitching against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday in Phoenix. Clippard has been remarkably durable throughout his career and has thrown in 777 career games, which ranks second among active MLB pitchers.