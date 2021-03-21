Arizona reports 488 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 488 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 12 more deaths amid indications of continued slowing of the coronavirus outbreak. Arizona’s pandemic totals rose to 836,253 cases and 16,745 known deaths since the pandemic began. The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. State health officials said the number of confirmed or suspected coronavirus inpatients in the state’s hospitals decreased to 631 on Saturday. In addition, the number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients fell to 173 Saturday_ the fewest since Oct. 22.