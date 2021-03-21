Albuquerque Fire officials: Man has died in a house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died in a house fire in Albuquerque. City fire crews responded to a single-family home around 6:15 a.m. Sunday and extinguished the blaze within 15 minutes. Albuquerque Fire Department officials say one man got himself out of the home safely, but another man was found in the back bedroom. They say the man was evacuated from the house, but had already died. The fire was mainly confined to the attic with major smoke damage throughout the home. Authorities say no other injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.