Ducey talks disdain for new education tax, vows fast fix

PHOENIX (AP) — A new voter-approved tax on high-earning Arizonans that will boost education spending is firmly in Gov. Doug Ducey’s crosshairs. The Republican vowed Friday to see Proposition 208′s new tax canceled either through the courts or the GOP-controlled Legislature. Ducey told the Valley Partnership business group that he’s been advising people who ask him about the new 3.5% surcharge to hold on while he works to minimize its effects.