Derick Brassard has hat trick, Coyotes beat Ducks 5-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Derick Brassard completed a hat trick early in the second period and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak. Jakob Chychrun had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller scored for the second straight game. Antti Raanta made 27 saves, allowing only Adam Henrique’s late goal. Ryan Miller was pulled after allowing three goals on 14 shots in the first period for the Ducks. Anthony Stolarz made 12 saves in relief. Anaheim has lost five of six, with the victory coming in overtime Thursday night against Arizona.