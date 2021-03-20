College system cancels classes after possible digital attack

PHOENIX (AP) — The community college system for metro Phoenix shut down its internet-based computer systems and since has canceled classes until March 29 due to suspicious activity that appeared to the beginning of a possible cyberattack. The 10-college Maricopa County Community College District announced the cancellations Friday night after having notified staff and students Tuesday that the system was down. The district said it was working around the clock to restore access as soon as possible and that it will extend the spring semester by a week to make up for time lost, the statement said.