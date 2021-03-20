AZ–Virus Outbreak-Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 735 additional confirmed coronavirus cases with 42 more deaths amid indications of continued slowing of the coronavirus outbreak. Arizona’s pandemic totals rose to 835,765 cases and 16,733 deaths. That’s according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard. Meanwhile, Johns Hopkins University data showed the state’s rolling average of daily new cases dropped from 1,265.1 on March 4 to 456.9 on Thursday while the rolling average of daily deaths declined from 62.2 to 24.6 over the same two-week period. The state’s dishoard reported that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient beds rose to 700 as of Friday, up from 686 but still far below the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.