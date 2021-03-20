13 have died since 2000 on Angels Landing trail at Zion

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Records compiled by FOX 13 show that 13 hikers have fallen and died from Angels Landing, or the trail to it, since 2000 at Zion National Park. The tally includes two Utah men who have died in the last month. Of the 13 people, most were men, and most were visiting from outside Utah, including one man from Germany. Jeff Rose, a professor of outdoor recreation studies at the University of Utah, says death investigation reports indicate hikers are getting too close to the edges. About the last third of the trail has steep drops on the sides.