PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 20 points, Devin Booker added 16 and the Phoenix Suns bounced back from a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves the night before by beating them 113-101. Mikal Bridges scored 17 points and Langston Galloway added 14 off the bench. The Suns improved to 27-13 and have won 16 of their last 20 games. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 24 points. Ricky Rubio had 21 points and 10 assists.