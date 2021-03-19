Arizona governor to visit Mexico border amid migrant surge

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is headed to the U.S.-Mexico border as the region experiences a surge in migrants. Ducey’s office says he’ll fly over the Douglas area Friday and hold a roundtable discussion. Ducey is a Republican and will be joined by several Republican lawmakers, local officials and Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott. Ducey met with border and emergency management authorities on Wednesday. He’s joined Republicans in blaming President Joe Biden for fueling the problems. Biden lifted some of predecessor Donald Trump’s restrictive immigration policies when he took office, though the surge began while Trump was still in office.