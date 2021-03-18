High-profile projects on state’s tentative highway lineup

PHOENIX (AP) — The latest update to Arizona’s highway construction program is up for public comment, with a lineup that includes high-profile projects involving several major routes. The Department of Transportation on Thursday began a public comment period on the 2022-2026 tentative five-year construction program. Projects include adding lanes to Interstate 17 between Anthem on the far northern outskirts of metro Phoenix and Sunset Point and replacing Interstate 10 bridges over the Gila River south of metro Phoenix. Two projects involve U.S. 93, the principal route between Phoenix and Las Vegas. One would widen four miles of U.S. 93 north of Wickenburg. The other would build a new interchange with Interstate 40 in Kingman.