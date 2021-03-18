Skip to Content

Henrique’s power-play goal in OT leads Ducks past Coyotes

New
10:45 pm AP - Arizona News

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique scored a power-play goal 43 seconds into overtime, Jamie Drysdale had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut and the Anaheim Ducks rallied from an early two-goal deficit and beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Trevor Zegras scored his first career goal, Ryan Miller made 23 saves and the Ducks ended a four-game losing streak. Conor Garland and Clayton Keller scored for the Coyotes, who dropped their fifth straight game. Adin Hill made 28 saves.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content