Asian Americans grieve, organize in wake of Atlanta attacks

Asian Americans were already worn down by a year of pandemic-fueled racist attacks when a white gunman was charged with killing eight people, most of them Asian women, at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, sadness, fear and hopelessness. Many were outraged that the suspect was not immediately charged with hate crimes. Authorities say the 21-year-old man told police the attack was not racially motivated. He claimed that he targeted the spas because of a sex addiction. Six of the seven slain women were of Asian descent.