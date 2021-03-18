Alabama’s Quinerly thriving after rocky start to career

Jahvon Quinerly used to lay awake at night wondering how things could have gone differently, though they’re going quite nicely these days. Now he is a point guard and second-leading scorer for No. 5 Alabama. He is a significant contributor in the Crimson Tide men’s basketball team’s rise to Southeastern Conference champions and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The past few years hadn’t gone nearly so smoothly. His name had surfaced in a federal investigation and took a couple of years to get publicly cleared. Quinerly ended up signing with Villanova and transferring to Alabama, where he had to sit out last season.