Phoenix police: Shooting in house leaves 4 dead, 1 wounded

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a shooting Tuesday night at a home left four adults dead and one man wounded. Police say it wasn’t immediately known what prompted the shooting but that the five people involved all knew each other. Police including rifle-toting officers in tactical gear and some with dogs were seen searching neighboring homes but a Police Department spokeswoman later said there was no threat to the community. Police said the dead included three men and a woman and that the wounded person was a 19-year-old man hospitalized in stable condition. No identities were released and no additional information was available on circumstances of the incident.