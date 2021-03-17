Skip to Content

Cards add WR A.J. Green, C Rodney Hudson in pair of moves

2:42 pm AP - Arizona News

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of big offseason moves, adding seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green on a one-year deal and trading for three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson. The Cardinals acquired Hudson and a seventh-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Raiders and will send a third-round pick back to Las Vegas. The 32-year-old Green has played nine seasons in the NFL, all for the Cincinnati Bengals. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. 

