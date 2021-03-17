Astros LHP Framber Valdez gets positive update on injury

The Houston Astros received a positive update on left-hander Framber Valdez on the same day Forrest Whitley had season-ending surgery on his right elbow. Valdez met with Dr. Steven Shin in Los Angeles, and new images of the pitcher’s fractured left ring finger showed significant healing. Whitley’s Tommy John surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. He got hurt while throwing live batting practice this spring. Out in Arizona, Walker Buehler pitched the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-2 victory against Lucas