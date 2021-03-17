Arizona reports 5 days with fewer than 1K coronavirus cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reported 12 additional COVID-19 deaths and 445 more confirmed cases. Wednesday’s report marks the first time since October that the state had at least five consecutive days with fewer than 1,000 confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at more than 830,000 and the total number of deaths at more than 16,500. Meanwhile, the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients rose to 773 as of Tuesday. That’s up from Monday’s count of 743 but still far below the Jan. 11 pandemic high of more than 5,000. During a lull between surges in the summer, fall and winter, Arizona had a 26-day streak of reporting fewer than 1,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.