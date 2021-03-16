Police trying to ID suspects in Chandler mall stabbing

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler are trying to identify three men involved in a stabbing at a Chandler mall last week. Officers say two groups of men began arguing and then fighting inside the Chandler Fashion Center on the lower northwest level Friday evening. During the fight, witnesses say one of the men began stabbing three members of the other group with a knife. Police say the stabbing suspect was with two other men who were also involved in the fight. The three men fled in a gray four-door sedan. Police say all three stabbing victims were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.