Kingman officials say recovery from cyberattack advancing

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — More than two weeks after a cyberattack knocked out much of Kingman’s municipal computer system, city officials they’re hopeful that most of the system will be fully functional again by the end of the week. The cyberattack occurred Feb. 26, affecting internet access, remote payment of utility bills and email services and prompting the city to request help from an Arizona National Guard task force. City officials said specialists were visiting more than 20 work locations to get email, internet access and specialized programs back up and running. The National Guard personnel arrived Feb. 27 and left Kingman on March 3.