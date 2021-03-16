Kahkonen makes 31 saves in shutout as Wild blank Coyotes 3-0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kaapo Kahkonen made 31 saves in his second shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild topped the Arizona Coyotes 3-0. Ryan Hartman, Mats Zuccarello and Jared Spurgeon scored for the Wild. Kahkonen won his ninth straight start during a standout rookie season. Minnesota swept three consecutive home games against Arizona and extended its home winning streak to eight, the longest in the NHL this year. Adin Hill made 23 saves for the Coyotes.