Immigrant advocates push against Arizona’s top prosecutor

PHOENIX (AP) — A Latino civil rights organization has filed a lawsuit against Arizona’s top prosecutor on behalf of nonprofit groups that say his efforts to block President Joe Biden’s changes in immigration policy are unlawful. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund on Tuesday filed the lawsuit against Attorney General Mark Brnovich for the Arizona-based Puente Human Rights Movement, Chicanos Por La Causa and the Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project. It’s the latest lawsuit springing from a last-minute agreement former President Donald Trump’s administration made in its waning days with numerous state agencies, seeking to maintain its tough immigration policies.