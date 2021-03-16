Arizona: More than 1M people in state now fully vaccinated

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona officials have that more 1 million state residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That represents nearly 14% of the state’s estimated population of nearly 7.3 million, or about one of every seven residents. The state on on Tuesday reported 21 more COVID-19 deaths and 497 additional confirmed cases, That keeps Arizona on a trend of fewer than 1,000 cases reported on six of the previous eight days. The latest figures increased the state’s pandemic totals to 16,574 deaths and 833,678 confirmed cases. Related hospitalizations declined to 473 as of Monday, down from the Jan. 11 pandemic high of 5,082.