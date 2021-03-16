Apache Junction police officer shot after stolen car pursuit

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Apache Junction police officer has been shot and wounded after a pursuit involving a stolen car. According to police, the shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Tuesday on unincorporated Maricopa County land near Mesa after officers chased a suspected stolen truck wanted in connection to a recent vehicle theft at a bank. Police say the driver of truck tried to ram the officers’ vehicle several times before gunshots were exchanged. They say one officer was shot in the neck and was rushed to a hospital. Police didn’t immediately release the officer’s name or condition at the hospital after surgery. They say one suspect was shot and wounded and another was taken into custody.