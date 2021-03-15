Navajo Nation reports no COVID-19 deaths for 2nd day in row

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported six new cases of COVID-19, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s pandemic total to 29,954 confirmed cases. The known death toll remained at 1,218. The Navajo Nation had a soft reopening Monday with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions. Still, mask mandates and daily curfews remain. On Monday, the Navajo Department of Health identified two communities, Baca Prewitt and Coyote Canyon, as having uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Feb. 26 to March 11. That compares with 75 communities that were identified in January as having uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.