Booker scores 27, Suns roll past Grizzlies 122-99

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 27 points, Chris Paul added 18 and the Phoenix Suns rolled to a 122-99 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. The Suns have won six of their past seven games and bounced back emphatically from a 122-111 loss to Indiana on Saturday. They won the season series against the Grizzlies two games to one. Booker shot 10 of 19 from the field and topped his season average of 25 points per game despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 24 points and 17 rebounds.