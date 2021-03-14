Wild score 3 goals in third to beat Coyotes 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nick Bonino and Kevin Fiala scored in a three-goal third period and the surging Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 Sunday. Victor Rask and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored for Minnesota, now within two points of Vegas atop the West Division. Minnesota, 11-2-1 in its past 14 games, has won four straight overall and seven in a row at home. Phil Kessel scored for Arizona in the second of three straight games between the teams.