Navajo Nation reports 3 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported three additional cases of COVID-19, but no new deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s pandemic total to 29,948 confirmed cases. The known death toll remained at 1,218. The Navajo Nation is planning a soft reopening Monday with 25% capacity for some businesses under certain restrictions.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that health care experts continue to caution everyone about traveling because another surge of the virus could happen. Nez says vaccines continue to be administered across the Navajo Nation and tells tribal members to “continue staying home as much as possible, wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid large gatherings and crowds, and wash your hands often.”