Feds: Owners of Waterbury juice bar scammed senior citizens

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — The owners of a now-closed Waterbury juice bar are facing federal charges for allegedly being involved in a sweepstakes scam that preyed on senior citizens. A criminal complaint in Arizona charges Zonia Wright and her husband, Obrian Wright, with conspiracy to commit money laundering. The complaint alleges the couple took in more than $600,000 between 2012 and 2017. The scammers allegedly contacted senior citizens and told them they’d won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes and that they would need to send money to cover state taxes. Zonia Wright is scheduled to make a court appearance next month in Arizona, where the case originated.