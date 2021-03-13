Storm closes parts of several northern Arizona highways

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A storm dropped snow across much of northern Arizona Saturday, causing slick road conditions and prompting partial closures of several highways.

The state Department of Transportation said westbound Interstate 40 was closed Saturday afternoon between Ash Fork and Williams and that northbound Interstate 17 was closed at the junction with State Route 179, the Sedona cutoff.

The National Weather Service warned that snow squalls on I-17 south of Flagstaff were causing whiteout and near-whiteout conditions.

The Department of Transportation said State Route 89A was closed north of Sedona because slick conditions made it difficult for vehicles to climb the Oak Creek Canyon switchbacks.