One year later, NASCAR reflects on a COVID-changed sport

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR’s Cup series returns to Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, which was the site of the last “normal” race in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic changed the sport. Kyle Larson will try for his second straight victory after winning at Las Vegas last weekend. It was Larson’s first win since returning from a suspension for using a racial slur during an online race last April. NASCAR’s Cup Series has had four different winners in its first four races this season. Joey Logano won last March’s race in Phoenix, holding off Kevin Harvick. Harvick leads all drivers with nine wins at Phoenix.