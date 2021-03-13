Former Tucson Mayor Robert ‘Bob’ Walkup dies at 84

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Robert “Bob” Walkup, who served as Tucson’s mayor from 1999 to 2011, has died. He was 84. His son said Walkup died Friday night after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Walkup was a Republican who served three terms as mayor and left office after choosing not to run for a fourth term. Current Tucson Mayor Regina Romero served on the City Council for four years while Walkup was mayor and said Walkup “was a born statesman” who “was nothing but gracious and approachable.” Walkup is survived by his wife, Beth.