Eugene Hughes, university president in 2 states, dead at 86

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — President Eugene Hughes, who served as president of state universities in Arizona and Kansas, died Wednesday in Flagstaff. He was 86. Northern Arizona University announced Hughes’ death on its website. Cause of death was not stated. Hughes served as NAU president for 14 years, serving from 1979 to 1993 while grappling with state budget cuts and expanding student enrollment and academic programs. Hughes left NAU to become president of Wichita State University, serving six years before retiring in 1998.. NAU said services will be announced at a later date.