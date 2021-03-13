Cindric holds on in final restart, wins again at Phoenix

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Austin Cindric used a dominant performance and a good restart with two laps left Saturday for his second straight victory at Phoenix Raceway. Cindric won again on the track where he captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in November. Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old who won in his first Xfinity start on the road course at Daytona last month, was second after starting 27th. Gibbs — who is the grandson of three-time Super Bowl winner Joe Gibbs and part of Joe Gibbs Racing — also won the ARCA race in Phoenix on Friday night.