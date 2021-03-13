Cal Baptist women top GCU in WAC but Utah Valley gets berth

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tiena Neale scored 21 points and California Baptist, the nation’s lone undefeated Division-I women’s team, beat Grand Canyon 78-60 in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament title game — but its Utah Valley that is headed for the NCAAs for the first time. California Baptist is in the third year of a four-year transition to D-I and ineligible for the NCAA Tournament. The conference predetermined that if California Baptist won the tournament that the second-place team during the regular season, Utah Valley, would get the automatic berth. The Lancers made a tournament-record 17 3-pointers. Katie Scott led the Antelopes with 21 points and 10 rebounds.