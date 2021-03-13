Arizona reports 262 more virus cases, fewest since September

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Saturday reported 27 more COVID-19 deaths and 262 additional confirmed cases. That’s the fewest additional cases the state has reported on one day since last September. The state also reported fewer than 1,000 additional cases on three of the previous six days. Seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths have declined over the past two weeks. While the overall outbreak continued to slow, the state Department of Health Services announced late Friday that three cases were discovered in Arizona of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Brazil. It’s unclear how widespread that variant is in Arizona, but the health department says studies indicate the vaccine is effective against it.