Skip to Content

New Mexico coal plant to limit operations starting in 2023

New
4:59 pm AP - Arizona News

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) — The co-owners of the coal-powered Four Corners Generation Station in New Mexico say they will limit the facility’s operations starting in 2023. The plant’s five co-owners agreed to shut down one of the facility’s two generators for seven months each year beginning in the fall of 2023. The other generator will operate year-round. The proposal could reduce the facility’s carbon emissions by up to 25% every year. Arizona Public Service Co., which owns a majority of the plant, had already pledged to transition away from carbon sources by 2050 and close the Four Corners plant by 2031.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content