Longtime Arizona Rep. Kirkpatrick won’t seek 2022 reelection

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Five-term Arizona Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick has announced she won’t run for reelection to the U.S. House in 2022.

The 70-year-old Kirkpatrick said Friday that serving Arizona residents was an “absolute honor and joy” but that it was time to “hand over the baton.”

"Serving Arizonans has been my absolute honor and joy, but after much consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2022. I will continue the good fight through this Congress, and when the term is up, I will hand over the baton." https://t.co/jBuB85SeHH — Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick (@RepKirkpatrick) March 12, 2021

Kirkpatrick also says she wants to spend more time with family, including her three grandsons.

She first represented a district in northeastern Arizona for three terms and more recently, a southeastern Arizona district.

Kirkpatrick ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate in 2016.

My friend @RepKirkpatrick has spent decades serving the people of Arizona at home and in Washington. I wish her the best in her retirement and am grateful for the impact she has left on our state and country fighting for Arizonans. — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) March 12, 2021

She was absent from Congress for six weeks in early 2020 for treatment of alcoholism after she was injured in a fall.