Grand Canyon reaches 3rd straight WAC title game 81-47

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gabe McGlothan scored 14 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead Grand Canyon to an 81-47 win over Seattle in the semifinals of the Western Athletic Conference Tournament. Grand Canyon advances to its third straight WAC championship game, facing either Utah Valley or New Mexico State. Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 15 points, six rebounds and five assists for top-seeded Grand Canyon. Chance McMillian added 14 points. Midtgaard had four blocks. Riley Grigsby had 15 points for the fifth-seeded Redhawks. Darrion Trammell added 12 points.