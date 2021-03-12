Cardinals face tough choices on which veterans to keep

The Arizona Cardinals have some tough choices ahead in trying to decide which veterans to keep as they push for a playoff berth for the first time since 2015. The Cardinals are waiting to see if receiver Larry Fitzgerald is returning for his 18th season. They also have to make decisions on cornerback Patrick Peterson, running back Kenyan Drake and linebacker Haason Reddick. The Cardinals have already made one big move when they signed three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt to a two-year deal.