2 MLB players test positive for COVID-19 in past week

NEW YORK (AP) — Two tests were positive for COVID-19, both among players, during 14,704 samples collected in the past week under Major League Baseball’s monitoring program. That comes to a positive rate of 0.01%. Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto had tested positive, the Reds said Wednesday There have been 12 positive tests — nine for players, three for staff, among 43,928 monitoring tests during spring training, a rate of 0.3%. Including intake testing upon arrival at spring training, there have been 27 positive tests — 21 players, six staff — among 49,281 tests, a positive rate of 0.5%.