House votes down bill giving AG right to sue over tuition

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has rejected a measure that would have allowed Attorney General Mark Brnovich to revive a lawsuit he filed against the board overseeing the state’s universities over what he calls overly high tuition. Thursday’s vote on the measure by Republican Rep. Jacqueline Parker of Mesa failed after one Republican joined all Democrats is opposing the measure. The bill was needed after the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in November that Brnovich had no right to sue.