Effort to block clean energy rules stumbles in Legislature

PHOENIX (AP) — Efforts by Republicans who control the Arizona Legislature to strip elected utility regulators of their power to require utilities to get more electricity from clean energy sources have hit a big bump, with the state’s largest utility coming out in opposition to the move. In addition, it appears the measure is falling short of votes in the state Senate after one GOP lawmaker said he cannot support the bill. The push in the Legislature to gut the Arizona Corporation Commission’s authority to require utilities to use renewable power comes as the nation is getting larger amounts of electricity from solar, wind and other clean sources.