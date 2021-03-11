Bieber, Alonso, Lewis among 8 whose contracts renewed

NEW YORK (AP) — Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was among eight players whose contracts were unilaterally renewed by their team before the deadline for all players on 40-man rosters to have deals for the 2021 season. Bieber will receive a $679,700 salary while in the major leagues. New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, the 2019 NL Rookie of the Year, who gets a salary of $676,775 in the major leagues. Seattle outfielder Kyle Lewis, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, was renewed for $625,000 in the majors.