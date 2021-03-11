Arizona to ask ex-contractor for reimbursement for $1M fine

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona plans to ask a company that previously provided health care to its prisoners for reimbursement of a $1.1 million contempt of court fine that the state just paid for failing to comply with a legal settlement requiring improvements to inmate care. It would mark the second time the state has tried to pass along the cost of a contempt fine to Corizon Health Inc., the state’s prison health care contractor until mid-2019. The company covered the costs of a $1.4 million contempt fine that the state paid in 2018. A third round of contempt fines has been threatened and could reach as high as $17 million.