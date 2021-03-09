Ramírez, Reyes return to Indians after COVID-19 missteps

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Indians third baseman José Ramírez and slugger Franmil Reyes have rejoined their teammates at training camp after being banned for breaking COVID-19 protocols. The players tested negative for the coronavirus on Tuesday and returned to the team’s facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Ramírez and Reyes had been isolated at their temporary spring training homes since Saturday after they went out to dinner indoors, a behavior that violated virus guidelines set last season by Major League Baseball and the players’ union. Indians manager Terry Francona said any team discipline against the players would stay internal.