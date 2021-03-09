Navajo Nation reports 12 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 12 additional COVID-19 cases and one more death from the virus as a downward trend in infections and hospitalizations continues. The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 29,887 confirmed cases and 1,204 known deaths since the pandemic began a year ago. Also on Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health identified eight communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 compared with 75 communities having an uncontrolled spread in January. Health facilities on the reservation and in border towns are conducting drive-thru vaccine events or administering doses by appointment. A daily curfew from 9 a.m. to 5 a.m. and a mask mandate remain in effect for residents of the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.