Arihara settles into 2nd start for Rangers, 3 solid innings

Kohei Arihara bounced back from a shaky spring training debut for the Texas Rangers, pitching three innings against the Chicago Cubs. Arihara retired his final seven batters, setting down Ian Happ, Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant to end his outing. Overall, he allowed a run on two singles without a strikeout or walk. Signed to a $6.2 million, two-year contract after six seasons in Japan, the 28-year-old right-hander allowed a three-run homer in the first inning of his initial spring start against the White Sox. He worked two innings, both of them cut short before the third out because of high pitch counts.