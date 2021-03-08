Veteran Scottsdale police officer named city’s police chief

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Scottsdale has named Jeff Walther as its new police chief. Walther is a 24-year veteran of the city’s police department who came out of retirement to serve as interim chief when former Chief Alan Rodbell retired in October. City Manager Jim Thompson said Walther’s “ability to step-in seamlessly in an interim capacity was hugely valuable.” Walther began his career with the Scottsdale police as a patrol officer. He also served as a detective and SWAT officer before moving into leadership roles in the latter part of his career. Before retiring in 2018, Walther was assistant chief of the Uniformed Services Bureau where he oversaw all patrol operations as well as the Special Operations Division.